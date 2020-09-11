Services Celebrating the Life of Dr. Leon Finney, Jr.

Friday, September 25, 2020
12:30 line up for “Motorcade” assemble at Leaks Funeral Home, 78th Cottage Grove. The motorcade departs at 1 p.m. to travel The Woodlawn Community.
Dr. Finney will lie in state from 3 to 8 PM at Metropolitan Church, 41st & King Drive.
Saturday, September 26, 2020 – Funeral
Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 South Indiana Avenue
8:30 a.m. Kappa Presentation
9:00 a.m. Visitation
10:00 a.m. Funeral Services
Bishop Horace Smith Presiding
PLEASE NOTE: Attendees are asked to practice physical distancing and follow all health and safety guidelines as outlined by the CDC and IDPH. The Saturday funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. promptly and there will not be a reviewal following the service.
Private Burial
Looking to Advertise? Contact the Crusader for more information.