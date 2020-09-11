    Services Celebrating the Life of Dr. Leon Finney, Jr.

    0
    79
    Dr. Leon Finney, Jr.

    Friday, September 25, 2020

    12:30 line up for “Motorcade” assemble at Leaks Funeral Home, 78th Cottage Grove. The motorcade departs at 1 p.m. to travel The Woodlawn Community.

    Dr. Finney will lie in state from 3 to 8 PM at Metropolitan Church, 41st & King Drive.

    Saturday, September 26, 2020 – Funeral

    Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 South Indiana Avenue

    8:30 a.m. Kappa Presentation
    9:00 a.m. Visitation
    10:00 a.m. Funeral Services

    Bishop Horace Smith Presiding

    PLEASE NOTE: Attendees are asked to practice physical distancing and follow all health and safety guidelines as outlined by the CDC and IDPH. The Saturday funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. promptly and there will not be a reviewal following the service.

    Private Burial

    Looking to Advertise? Contact the Crusader for more information.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here