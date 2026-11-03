Services announced for Sam Chatman, Godfather of Steppin’

Funeral arrangements have been announced for celebrated Chicago disc jockey Sam Chatman, widely known as the “Godfather of Steppin’” for his contributions to the popular Chicago-born dance tradition.

Chatman died October 22 at age 85.

A public visitation will be held Friday, November 6, at 5 p.m. at Leak & Sons Funeral Home, 18400 Pulaski Road, in Country Club Hills.

A wake and funeral service will be held Saturday, November 7, at the House of Hope, 752 E. 114th St., in Chicago. The wake will begin at 10 a.m., followed by funeral services at 11 a.m.

A steppin’-style repast will follow at 5 p.m. at the Noble Entertainment Center, 1515 E. 154th St. Burial will be private.

Chatman’s family described him as a devoted husband, father, son and brother, as well as a proud West Sider.

His daughter, Samantha Chatman, is an anchor and reporter for ABC 7 Chicago. On October 24, two days after her father’s death, she received a regional Emmy Award for her investigative reporting on the station’s “Sam on Your Side” series.

During her acceptance speech, Samantha dedicated the award to her father.

“I want to dedicate this award to my dad who passed away two days ago,” she said. “I know that he would want me to be here tonight. ‘Sam on Your Side’ to me just takes a whole new meaning, because, I’m on the consumer’s side and I know my dad, Sam, is on my side.”

Chicago steppin’ traces its roots to bopping, a dance style that emerged during the 1940s. In one account of how the term “steppin’” became popular, Chatman observed a friend break away from his dance partner and walk back toward her.

Chatman reportedly encouraged his friend over the microphone to “step on.” He later began using the phrase on promotional posters and flyers, helping popularize the name.

Over the decades, Chicago steppin’ developed into an internationally recognized dance tradition, celebrated through competitions, showcases, social gatherings and community events.

“As an iconic DJ, Sam’s influence extended far beyond the turntables,” the family said in a statement. “His mastery of music selection, rhythm, and storytelling created the soundtrack for generations of steppers, social dancers, and music lovers.”

The family also emphasized Chatman’s role in preserving and promoting an important part of Chicago’s Black cultural heritage.

“Beyond his technical skill, DJ Sam Chatman’s greatest contribution was cultural stewardship. He was a bridge between generations, a teacher without a classroom, and a consistent force for unity, elegance, and pride within the Black community.”