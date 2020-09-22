September 22 is National Voter Registration 2020

Women of the 7th Congressional District, Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Protest to the Polls; Above & Beyond Family and Recovery Center, and Congressman Danny K. Davis, 7th are hosting a Voter Registration Pop Up in recognition of National Voter Registration Day aimed to increase civic participation and encourage residents to utilize the power of their vote in this year’s election.

At 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Women of the 7th Congressional District, Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Protest to the Polls; Above & Beyond Family and Recovery Center in collaboration with the Counting on Chicago Coalition 2020 Census Be Counted!; Chicago Conference Women Missionary Society; along with Congressman Danny K. Davis will cohost their National Voter Registration Day 2020 event at 2813-15 W. Fifth Avenue, in the Cul de Sac, Chicago, IL as part of a massive cross-country effort to register thousands of voters.

Americans can register at hundreds of events across the nation and online at NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org.