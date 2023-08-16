Seniors enjoy three fun filled days of boating, shopping, food and games

Photo caption: RICH TOWNSHIP SENIORS pose for photo in the resort lobby

Rich Township Supervisor Calvin Jordan recently led over 200 seniors and staff to the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin as part of a full scale three-day recreational outing.

The mass group of seniors engaged themselves in many activities, arts, and crafts as well as shopping adventures. The 5-Star resort also offered the seniors an opportunity to receive massage and facial therapy. The Township provided the seniors with second to none dining experiences both on and off of the resort grounds.

“It is our mission to ensure that every senior in Rich Township can fully enjoy the golden years of their lives just as they did their younger years. The smiles and laughter were endless, and the activities were plenty. Moreover, it was a thrill to spend three days listening to the wonderful stories and positive experiences of every senior. They have accomplishments in life that are definitely noteworthy and breathtaking.” says Supervisor Jordan.

The senior marveled at the outstanding views of the well-known resort that has hosted many stars and entertainers dating back over four decades. Many of the Rich Township seniors took advantage of the nature filled surroundings by simply gazing at the sky and the stars.

In addition, the group was treated to a beautiful boat ride on the legendary Duchess Cruise line of Lake Geneva. The seniors truly enjoyed traveling the waters through the outskirts of Lake Geneva. They listened to smooth jazz and were provided with a wonderful meal during their excursion. The ship’s tour guide detailed the numerous destination points throughout Lake Geneva and beyond.

Rich Township Trustee Jackie Small adds, “As a Trustee I’m simply overjoyed that my colleagues and I, along with Supervisor Jordan, can provide this type of recreation to our beloved seniors. We truly make every attempt to think out of the box and present our precious gems with every external adventure imaginable.”

“Rich Township continues to be the beacon of light that our region has greatly bene-fited from. Supervisor Jordan has a great passion and soft spot for our seniors. He and his staff have stood firm in their mission to provide best in services, care and attention to our most valued and beloved senior citizens.” says Illinois State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin.