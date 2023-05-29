Senator Melton celebrates economic development legislation becoming law

Photo caption: MEMBERS OF THE Indiana Black Democratic Caucus and supporters witness Governor Eric Holcomb signing into law the Economic Development Legislation. Seated l-r: Senator Eddie Melton, Governor Holcomb, and State Rep. Regan Hatcher (Dist. 3). Among the standing guests are Mrs. Crystal Melton and State Rep. Earl Harris Jr. (Dist. 2).

State Senator Eddie Melton (D-Gary) joined Governor Holcomb for the ceremonial bill signing of his economic development legislation, Senate Enrolled Act (SEA) 434.

Senator Melton’s economic development bill leverages new gaming revenue coming online in FY 2026 with local matching dollars to do the following:

Establishes the Lake County Convention and Economic Development Fund to be used for the creation of a convention center in Lake County

Creates the Blighted Property Demolition Fund

– Gary currently has 6,000 abandoned homes and 300 abandoned commercial properties

Provides funding to revitalize the Gary Metro Station to complement the Double Tracking project