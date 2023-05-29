Senator Melton celebrates economic development legislation becoming law

Photo caption: MEMBERS OF THE Indiana Black Democratic Caucus and supporters witness Governor Eric Holcomb signing into law the Economic Development Legislation. Seated l-r: Senator Eddie Melton, Governor Holcomb, and State Rep. Regan Hatcher (Dist. 3). Among the standing guests are Mrs. Crystal Melton and State Rep. Earl Harris Jr. (Dist. 2).
State Senator Eddie Melton (D-Gary) joined Governor Holcomb for the ceremonial bill signing of his economic development legislation, Senate Enrolled Act (SEA) 434.
Senator Melton’s economic development bill leverages new gaming revenue coming online in FY 2026 with local matching dollars to do the following:
- Establishes the Lake County Convention and Economic Development Fund to be used for the creation of a convention center in Lake County
- Creates the Blighted Property Demolition Fund
– Gary currently has 6,000 abandoned homes and 300 abandoned commercial properties
- Provides funding to revitalize the Gary Metro Station to complement the Double Tracking project
“After months of discussions, collaborative legislative effort and continuous fine-tuning of my economic development proposal, I’m honored to celebrate it being signed into law,” Sen. Melton said. “SEA 434 represents new beginnings and opportunities for the people of Gary who have long been ready for change. By creating a mechanism that allows us to make critical improvements in our community, invest in our own growth and capitalize on the potential of the Lake County region, SEA 434 will be transformational for Gary.
“I continue to thank everyone who played a role in this legislation becoming law, including members of the Legislature who were overwhelmingly supportive of this effort; the people of Gary who have been extremely engaged and who I am privileged to serve; and, Governor Holcomb for getting this bill over its final hurdle with the support of his signature. This law marks a historic moment for Gary and the future of our community, and I appreciate all who helped bring it to fruition.”