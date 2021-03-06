Senator Hunter mourns the death of Rev. Otis J. Anderson 

State Senator Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago) is mourning the death of Rev. Otis Anderson of the Cathedral Missionary Baptist Church, who passed away late last month at the age of 87.

“Rev. Anderson was a strong tower of God and a blessing to all who knew him,” Hunter said. “He always had a strong, abiding faith in God, and that faith was demonstrated in the way he seized each day and lived life to its fullest. He loved his church and church community more than life itself. Even during times of physical difficulty, Rev. Anderson kept his focus and did not complain.”

After much training and assisted ministry in other churches, Rev. Anderson became senior pastor of Cathedral Missionary Baptist Church in 1975, where he served for over 45 years. Rev. Anderson was a mentor to many. He was often sought after to speak, to pray and to work with other struggling churches and his community.

During his pastorship at Cathedral Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Anderson was heavily involved in the community and worked closely with the 3rd District to bring about change in his community.

He sponsored several mentorship programs, provided food, clothing and shelter to families in distress, and worked with state and local government on issues that directly affected his community.

“The earthly chapter of Rev. Anderson’s life is now over and he can finally meet his maker for himself. He prepared himself for this day and leaves a legacy of faith, hope and love,” Hunter said. “Rev. Anderson was truly a great man, and I pray for the comfort of his family, friends and church community.”

Services for Rev. Anderson will take place on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at his beloved Cathedral Missionary Baptist Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only family and close friends will be in attendance, but all are asked to keep the Anderson family in their prayers.