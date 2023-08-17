Senator Hunter hosts 19th annual Family Health and Fitness Fair

Photo caption: RETIRED SECRETARY OF STATE JESSE L. WHITE (left) is pictured holding the plaque he received from State Senator Mattie Hunter (center) honoring his years of service.

On Saturday, August 5, 2023, State Senator Mattie Hunter’s annual Family Health and Fitness Fair was held at the Illinois Institute of Technology for its 19th year. Hunter’s event was co-hosted by State Representatives Kimberly du Buclet, Sonya Harper, the Illinois Institute of Technology, and the Institute For Positive Living, with ComEd as the lead sponsor.

“This major community event is an opportunity to not only access free health screenings and valuable resources but to enjoy fun activities for the whole family,” said Hunter (D-Chicago). “From live entertainment to giveaways and free services, there’s something for everyone.”

Families and children of all ages were invited to attend this large event which featured free health screenings including kidney and diabetes screenings from the National Kidney Foundation, school physicals from St. Bernard’s Mobile Health Unit, and dental screenings from Roseland Dental.

Representatives from the Illinois Secretary of State were on site offering state IDs and vehicle plate stickers (fees apply), and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office provided free electronics recycling and medicine disposal.

Despite the occasional rain that day, attendees were able to visit more than 80 vendors offering resources and giveaways. The fair program also included recognizing former Secretary of State Jesse White for his years of service to the state, a balloon release for cancer survivors, and featured entertainment by the Jesse White Tumblers, Fre2Dance Line Dancers and more.