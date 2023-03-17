Senator Eddie Melton receives two new endorsements

Photo caption: Senator Eddie Melton with Gary Teachers Union members

The Eddie Melton for Mayor campaign announced two endorsements this week. Members of the Jackson Family and the Gary Teachers Union, Local 4, both announced their support for Senator Eddie Melton in his bid for Mayor of Gary.

The most recent announcement came Wednesday, March 15, when the Eddie Melton for Mayor campaign announced the public endorsement of the Gary Teachers Union, Local 4. The Gary Teachers Union, Local 4, is part of the AFT Indiana, a state federation with more than 4,000 members in 24 local unions.

“Our educators build the future of our city by helping mold the minds of our young people, and I am honored to have earned their endorsement for my candidacy for Mayor and for my Education Innovation policy platform,” said Sen. Eddie Melton. “Ensuring our educators are equipped to fulfill what is a critical role in our community and for the future of Gary will be one of my highest priorities as Mayor.”

In an endorsement video released by the campaign, Gary Teachers Union and American Federation of Teachers President GlenEva Dunham said, “I’ve known Sen. Melton since I was introduced to him several years ago — by a teacher. Over the years, I’ve worked with him through his role in the state legislature to advocate for and create pools of resources for our teachers here in Gary.”

“Sen. Melton knows how to get things done, and his heart is for the people. His vision for NOW — No Opportunities Wasted — is exactly what we need to create change in our city and not take forever to get things done. That’s why it was a no-brainer when we were asked to endorse him, even though our Local 4 union hasn’t endorsed any candidate in our over 100-year history. Sen. Melton shows up for us, and we can trust that he will truly deliver for public education in Gary.”

View the full endorsement video by clicking here.

The public endorsement by Jackie, Tito and Marlon Jackson for Senator Eddie Melton’s mayoral candidacy in Gary was announced two days earlier.

“Earning the support of Jackie, Tito and Marlon for my candidacy for mayor means so much to me, and I appreciate not only their friendship but their belief in my ability to lead Gary to its full potential,” said Sen. Eddie Melton.

In an endorsement video released by the Melton campaign, the Jacksons shared words of support for Melton, expressing their confidence that he has the skill, talent and experience to spur the cultural and economic renewal of their hometown, noting, “He’s the man who’s going to turn everything around,” and “make Gary what it’s supposed to be.” The Gary in which the Jacksons grew up featured a thriving economy that nurtured their aspirations.

Members of the original Jackson 5, Jackie, Tito and Marlon Jackson were born and raised in Gary. They lived just a few steps from Gary Roosevelt High School, where they attended school and shared their talent, winning many local talents shows before rocketing to worldwide fame.

Their support of Eddie Melton for Mayor of Gary joins a growing list of public endorsements including Unite Here Local 1 (NWI’s casino workers union), the Gary Fraternal Order of Police, Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters and The Jacksons.

