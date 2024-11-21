Senate passes Hunter legislation strengthening relative foster care

State Senator Mattie Hunter’s legislation focused on improving the lives of children in state care by providing enhanced support to relative caregivers and reducing barriers to permanency passed the Senate on Thursday.

“Current licensing procedures create unnecessary roadblocks to financial assistance for relatives serving as caregivers,” said Hunter (D-Chicago). “Research shows children are better off when they can maintain connections to their families and traditions. We need to provide these families with the support they need to make this possible.”

House Bill 4781 — also known as the Kinship in Demand (KIND) Act — aims to reinforce family connections and improve outcomes for children in foster care. The bill would strengthen family engagement by requiring the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to notify relatives within 30 days of a child’s entry into care.

In Illinois, relative caregivers are required to undergo the same licensing procedures as unrelated foster parents, which creates barriers to certification and financial support. Under the KIND Act, DCFS would establish a certification process tailored to relative caregivers that would allow Illinois to maximize access to federal matching funds and provide family members with enhanced financial support.

“Children deserve stability and should not have to grow up in different foster homes,” said Hunter. “With the KIND Act, we are making certification feasible for relatives willing to step into the caregiver role.”

House Bill 4781 passed the Senate with bipartisan support.