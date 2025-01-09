Senate Majority Leader Lightford sworn in for 26th year in the General Assembly

Illinois Senate Democratic Caucus

SPRINGFIELD – Senate Majority Leader Kimberly A. Lightford was sworn in Wednesday for a new term in the Illinois General Assembly, marking the beginning of her 26th year in the legislature.

She released the following statement after taking the oath of office:

“Looking back on my tenure in the General Assembly, I’m proud of how we’ve transformed Illinois into a more equitable and inclusive state, particularly for our youngest residents.

We’ve pioneered groundbreaking reforms in education – from implementing the nation’s most equitable school funding model to creating new pathways for Black students’ success and increasing diversity in our teaching workforce. Our unwavering commitment has been to ensure every child in Illinois has access to genuine opportunity, and I’ll continue fighting for this vision in the years ahead.

It remains my deepest privilege to serve the 4th Senate District. Together, we’ve laid a strong foundation, but our potential for future achievement knows no bounds.”

Lightford will serve another term as Senate Majority Leader – a position she has held since 2021. The Senate Majority Leader is entrusted by the Senate President to work with caucus members on policy issues and help advise them on legislative agendas.