Senate Democrats Re-elect Senator Taylor as Democratic Leader

Indiana Senate Democrats convened in Indianapolis to elect its 123rd General Assembly leadership team.

Members of the Democratic caucus voted to re-elect State Senator Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) as Indiana Senate Democratic Leader.

“I’m extremely grateful to be re-elected as Senate Democratic Leader, and I look forward to continuing to fight for the rights and lives of Hoosiers with the members of this caucus,” Sen. Taylor said. “In recent years, Hoosiers have seen an unrelenting attack on their rights by our supermajority, and my caucus will continue working to protect our residents from the gross government overreach and bad public policies that have become a trend from this body.

“We will also be fighting to successfully secure meaningful investments for Hoosiers in the upcoming Budget session. We will have ample opportunity to protect families, rebuild futures and restore Hoosier freedom this session, and my caucus will be fighting to do that.”