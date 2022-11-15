Senate Democrats Re-elect Senator Taylor as Democratic Leader

Indiana Senate Democrats convened in Indianapolis to elect its 123rd General Assembly leadership team.
Members of the Democratic caucus voted to re-elect State Senator Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) as Indiana Senate Democratic Leader.
“I’m extremely grateful to be re-elected as Senate Democratic Leader, and I look forward to continuing to fight for the rights and lives of Hoosiers with the members of this caucus,” Sen. Taylor said. “In recent years, Hoosiers have seen an unrelenting attack on their rights by our supermajority, and my caucus will continue working to protect our residents from the gross government overreach and bad public policies that have become a trend from this body.
“We will also be fighting to successfully secure meaningful investments for Hoosiers in the upcoming Budget session. We will have ample opportunity to protect families, rebuild futures and restore Hoosier freedom this session, and my caucus will be fighting to do that.”
State Senator Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington) was elected to serve as the new Senate Assistant Democratic Leader.
“I was extremely happy Sen. Yoder accepted my nomination of her for this position,” Sen. Melton said. “This is going to be a very important session fiscally for our caucus, and as ranking minority member of the Budget Committee and the Senate Appropriations Committee, it’s critical that I focus on that as well as pressing local issues in my district. I know Sen. Yoder will do a fantastic job, and I’m extremely proud of what we’ve collectively accomplished over the last several years. I wholeheartedly support her in this role and will continue supporting my caucus and Hoosiers in every way I can as we move forward.”
State Senator JD Ford (D-Indianapolis) was also re-elected to continue in his role as Democratic Caucus Chair.