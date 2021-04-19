Sen. Melton responds to Senate rejection of budget amendments

Last Monday, Assistant Democratic Leader Eddie Melton (D-Gary) offered several amendments to the state budget, House Bill 1001.

Two of his amendments took language from his Senate Bill (SB) 334. The first would have immediately raised the minimum wage to $10, then to $15 by 2027, and the second would have removed a state statute restricting local governments from raising their own minimum wage above the national rate.

“In 2021, it is simply not feasible for an individual to live on $7.25 an hour. With even one dependent to care for, a Hoosier making this amount would fall below the poverty line and be unable to afford rent on a two-bedroom apartment,” Sen. Melton said. “Our essential workers deserve better than this. The grocery store clerks who fed us, the CNAs who took care of our family members in hospitals and nursing homes when we couldn’t and the gas station workers who stayed open for truckers and emergency responders delivering PPE and vaccinations.

“My amendments would have addressed our low minimum wage and not only helped Indiana become more competitive with our neighboring states, but shown our essential workers we understand gratitude doesn’t pay the bills. My amendments also would’ve granted municipalities the freedom they deserve to set their own minimum wage. Localities with higher costs of living than other areas should have the power to raise their minimum wage rates, and big government shouldn’t bar them from making that decision.”

Sen. Melton offered two more amendments to restore funding for mental health and addiction and increase Direct Service Providers (DSP) wages to $15 in fiscal year 2023.

“There were several important items that were not addressed this session, and it’s disappointing that my effort to amend language into the budget to address those issues were rejected,” Sen. Melton said. “So many of our residents struggle with mental health and addiction, and now is not the time to make cuts to the agencies that deal with those issues.

“I also worked to increase funding for a salary bump to our Direct Support Professionals, who provide essential support to Hoosiers with disabilities, long-term care patients and others in need of care. Our two-year budget should prioritize the Hoosiers who worked hard and took care of our family members, at risk to their own health, during this pandemic.

Sen. Melton also offered amendments to increase funding for Indiana’s food banks and raise the cigarette tax to $1.

“Our food banks were hit hard over the last year as the need for food assistance increased due to the pandemic. This budget year offered the perfect opportunity to increase the stagnant $300,000 in funding that food banks have received over the past ten years to a more adequate amount. In a time when our food banks have stepped up to help hundreds of thousands of hungry residents get food, it’s shameful that the General Assembly failed to increase support for them and provide meaningful assistance to our struggling families during this pandemic.

“I’m also disappointed that we missed an opportunity to collect more state revenue by increasing the cigarette tax to $1. By making this increase, we stood to generate over $266M in funds which could be directed to any number of programs, projects and items in need of additional funding in our state.”