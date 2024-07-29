 Sen. Mattie Hunter Hosts 20th Annual Family Health and Fitness Fair 

Brings free health resources and city services to residents

Illinois State Senator Mattie Hunter (3rd District), in partnership with the Institute for Positive Living, the Illinois Institute of Technology, Ada S. McKinley, and TASC, is hosting one of the city’s largest health fairs. The 20th Annual Family Health and Fitness Fair is Saturday, August 3, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Illinois Institute of Technology Campus, 33rd and State St., Chicago.

Back-to-school time will be here soon and parents can get a head start with these free services. St. Bernard Mobile Health unit will offer free school physicals, Illinois Eye Institute and the Illinois College of Optometry will give eye exams, back-to-school haircuts by Kenny Williams-Dudley Beauty College, massages, food and entertainment. If the weather proves to be too hot for some, a cooling bus will be available. To receive free healthcare for children, it is required that parents must accompany and bring shot records for immunizations.

Families and their children also may take advantage of a number of services offered for free or at a nominal cost:

National Kidney Foundation, free kidney and diabetes screening

IL Secretary of State, State ID card for ages 18 and under, $5; ages 18-64, $20; free for ages 65 and up and persons with disabilities. Vehicle Plate Stickers, debit/credit/check (no cash accepted). For information, visit CyberDriveIllinois.com

IL State Treasurer’s Office, ICASH (Illinois Unclaimed Property-official state site)

Cook County Sheriff’s Office, FREE RECYCLING of electronics, TVs, Computers; old medicine disposal

Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, free trees, seeds and compost (20lb bag) Compliments of Commissioners Mariyana T. Spyropoulos and Precious Brady-Davis

(D4E) Divvy for Everyone, $5 (credit/debit only), bring ID and proof of Chicago residency

Chicago City Key-Free ID, bring proof of identity and Chicago residency. For more information, visit www.ChiCityClertk.com/chicagoCityKey

The ever-popular and world-renowned Jessie White Tumblers will perform a show of acrobats, showcasing their jaw-dropping athleticism in flips, jumps, and unique tumbling style. Fre2Dance Line Dancer will perform and give lessons in various styles of the ever-popular line dancing.

Not to be left out, there are a variety of fun activities for children, including a bounce house, bicycle raffle, outdoor games, gift card raffles, book bags, school supplies, and much more.

The sponsors of this year’s health fair include: ComEd an Exelon Company, University of Chicago Medicine, Friend Health, Illinois Lottery, INSIGHT Hospital and Medical Center, KATES Security Services, Chicago Public Schools, Peoples Gas, Chicago Area Project, Pepsico and Social Change.

For more information, call 312-949-1908 or email [email protected].