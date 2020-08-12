Seek justice without destruction power of being one

By Wanda “Sistah Soldier” Petty, President & CEO

So many things are happening in our world that one can easily get caught up in a whirlwind and begin traveling on the wrong path. It’s not easy to look around and see the reality of so many facing unemployment, COVID-19, or their loved ones hospitalized without access to visitation. It’s becoming evident that we wish things would return to somewhat normal again.

Although, I don’t believe the old way of “normal” would fit into the new now. Nor do I think many would tolerate it. Too many things have shifted and would be a rejected version if we attempted to return to the old ways of thinking or being, but where are we headed now?

As I watched a clip from CNN a few days ago that referred to the use of armed weapons within a crowd wanting to protect a confederate statue, I wondered if things have been taken out of context? Perhaps leaning too far to the left or too far to the right? It’s not comforting to see Blacks or whites believing the only way of resolving the issue of racism is with the use of firearms or physically harming one another.

The George Floyd movement had a different purpose of initiating awareness of unfair treatment to the Black community. At the same time, the hundreds of thousands were making the point by standing their ground and sounding their voice. Not to approve street riots, harming children and the women who are the foundation of keeping our race alive. It’s as if the rage of misunderstanding, and being fed up have crossed paths and decided to do the rumba. Can we stop this dance before there’s more destruction in the communities (which will only cause hardship for small businesses who give back to the communities and help them thrive)?

These are the little mom and pop owners who worked tirelessly to keep their family business thriving while providing resources for those in need within their sub-community, or the business owner who just tried to earn a decent income and provide a living for his family. Perhaps, the business owner who was thriving to leave a legacy for their children’s children? None of the protests will matter if it leads to tearing down what being real Americans stands for! We all seek to be heard and seen and want to know that we matter, but this is not the best method to ensure it happens.

I know it’s easier said than done, but we must start somewhere. We want our streets to be safe and build up those who are contributors so they can continue to give because the truth is, they are already ahead of the learning curve. If they have to start over again, it may become impossible.

How can we distinguish the difference between something that can rebound and dismantle a destructive convoy with a straight-line target that will have a definite and planned effect without harming our livelihoods? I know it’s a lot of tension that has been stored up for years, but handling it tit for tat and beyond, isn’t it.

There’s a better answer, and it lies within the stillness of each of us. Moving forward will require us all to seek a higher way of being and trusting that requires all humanity to be accountable for their contribution to the world.

We don’t have the choice of not being responsible for how we respond to global turbulence. If we can’t trust Him to guide us now, when will we ever trust Him?

Yes, we need to continue standing our ground, but with dignity and the use of democracy and policies. We “the people” have the power to vote! Not by the use of firearms, taking matters in our own hands, and destruction of our neighborhoods, because when it’s all over, we’ll be the ones responsible for creating a more significant gap between our prosperity.

We have a chance to create a new norm. One where we all can have justice be heard and seen. It’s happening right before our eyes. That’s why there’s such resistance, but we must stand as one voice and one people.

Sistah Soldier is an inspirational leader who helps veterans, women, and minorities step into God’s call for their lives using their creative skills. She’s the CEO, host, and executive producer of SHE VET iNSPIRES Television Show and the executive recruiter for SHE MediaTech™.