Secretary of State Offices to Close for Lincoln’s Birthday and Presidents Day

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed Friday, Feb. 12 in observance of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. In addition, facilities that operate on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15 while facilities open Tuesday to Saturday schedule will be closed Saturday, Feb. 13, in observance of Presidents Day.

Also, Chicago North, 5401 N. Elston Ave. and Chicago South, 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. are closed on Monday.

All Driver Services facilities will be open for business Tuesday, Feb. 16.

(Note: The Chicago West facility, 5301 W. Lexington Ave., will remain closed due to the city’s sewer repair work, which has closed Lexington Ave. around the facility. In addition, the James R. Thompson Center and Chicago Loop Express, 69 W. Washington St., Driver Services facilities will remain closed because they are located in public buildings that are not open).

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation.

As a reminder, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has extended all expiration dates to June 1, 2021, for driver’s licenses/ID cards. White encourages people to conduct business online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com for services such as renewing license plate stickers, obtaining replacement driver’s licenses/ID cards and renewing driver’s licenses.