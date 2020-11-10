Secretary of State Offices Closed for Veterans Day

Illinois Secretary of State offices and Driver Service facilities will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

All offices and Driver Services facilities will be open for business Thursday, Nov. 12.

As a reminder, Illinois Secretary of State White has extended all expiration dates to Feb. 1, 2021, for driver’s licenses/ID cards, so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities.

White encourages people to conduct business online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com for services such as renewing license plate stickers, obtaining replacement driver’s licenses/ID cards and renewing as a safe driver.