Secretary of State offices closed for election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8

Secretary of State

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8th in observance of Election Day. Offices and Driver Services facilities will reopen for business on Wednesday, Nov. 9th.

As a reminder, Secretary White has extended all driver’s license, ID card and learner’s permit expiration dates to Dec. 1, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services, including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, renewing license plate stickers or locating the nearest Driver Services facility.

