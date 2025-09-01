Second Cohort Of Victim Services Advocates Awarded At Graduation Ceremony

Mayor Brandon Johnson awarded certificates to the second cohort of graduates of the Victim Advocate training program, a partnership between the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) and Mayor’s Office of Community Safety (MOCS), with additional support from City Colleges of Chicago. The Victim Advocate training program is a pioneering program to professionalize victim advocacy to provide community members with the knowledge and skills they need to effectively advocate for the survivors of crime.

“I am proud to congratulate the city’s newest cohort of Victims’ Services Advocates on completing their training, and I thank them for being part of the solution to our challenges with violence” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “Healing our residents and communities from trauma is an essential step in building a safer Chicago for all. The Victims’ Services Advocates are a testament to who we are as a city, taking pain and turning it into purpose to help bring resolve, comfort, and closure to communities. While we know there are those who want to use the pain of survivors for their own political ends, in the city of Chicago, we are focused on real solutions that offer healing and justice for those who have been traumatized by violence.”

The comprehensive training curriculum provides participants with the essential knowledge and skills needed to effectively support and empower survivors of violent crime throughout Chicago. By focusing on a trauma-informed approach, the program ensures that advocates are well-equipped to address the unique challenges survivors face. Victim advocates act as case management for survivors, ensuring that survivors receive any and all services that they are entitled to while helping them navigate the criminal justice system.

“Let me say this to my classmates, thank you all for showing me what you do, because we need it. As a survivor, in being here, I have a better respect for what victim advocacy do and I want to thank you all for that,” said Donald Williams, a survivor and founder/CEO of Deon J. Williams Foundation.

This class is the second cohort to graduate from the program, building on the success of the first cohort who graduated in December of last year.

“Today’s graduates are proof that healing begins when compassion meets action,” said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Olusimbo “Simbo” Ige, MD, MS, MPH. “Through their training, they’ve gained the tools to listen deeply, advocate fiercely, and respond with empathy and expertise. Every conversation they will have, every resource they will share, and every survivor they will stand beside carries the power to change a life. At CDPH, we are proud to support them and our partners in building a stronger, safer, and more resilient Chicago—one rooted in understanding, dignity, and hope.”

Graduates of the program developed expertise in critical areas, including:

• Victims’ Rights and Resources: Understanding legal protections and the services available to assist survivors.

• Crisis Intervention: Responding effectively and compassionately in high-stress situations.

• Effective Communication Skills: Building trust and providing clear, empathetic guidance to survivors.

• Cultural Competency: Recognizing and respecting the diverse backgrounds and experiences of survivors.

• Advocacy and Case Management: Supporting survivors through tailored advocacy and coordination of resources.

• Empowerment and Self-Advocacy: Encouraging survivors to reclaim their voices and rebuild their lives.

• The Impact on Lives: Exploring the psychological, social, and emotional effects of trauma from violent crime.

• Legal and Criminal Justice Systems: Navigating the processes survivors encounter within the justice system.

“This journey to support professionalizing victim advocacy work in Chicago through the co-creation of a standardized, trauma-informed victim advocate training is a critical step to ensuring that victim advocates from large to grassroots organizations have equal access to the skills and knowledge necessary to effectively assist individuals who have experienced trauma through community violence,” said Stephaney Harris, Victim Services Lead at the Community Safety Coordination Center at the Chicago Department of Public Health and Mayor’s Office of Community Safety. “As we celebrate yet another milestone in this work, we want to acknowledge the commitment, support, and invaluable feedback from victim advocates, survivors, and various thought partners. We are especially excited about our continued partnership with City Colleges of Chicago as we finalize the training curriculum and co-design a certification pathway, as well as advance career pipelines for victim advocates and community health workers.”

This training marks continued commitment within the People’s Plan for Community Safety to strengthen support networks for survivors of violence across the city. Violent crime in Chicago is declining at historic rates as the Johnson administration has worked to address the root causes of crime and disrupt cycles of violence by implementing community-led initiatives supporting the individuals most acutely impacted by violence. Some examples of community-led initiatives to support victims and survivors include:

• The Johnson administration expanded the Emergency Supplemental Victims Fund (ESVF) program, which provides financial assistance to support Chicago families who have lost a loved one to violent crime, to 10 additional communities.

• Mayor Johnson and CDPH launched the Cycle Breakers initiative which empowers youth, adults, and community leaders in Chicago’s South and West sides with resources, tools, and an enhanced sense of culture and belonging to break from destructive patterns.

• Mayor Johnson and the Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) expanded the Emergency Fund for Gender Based Violence Survivors with an additional $5 million in funding to support survivors of domestic and gender-based violence.

By investing in training, resources, and support for communities affected by violence, the City of Chicago continues to demonstrate a commitment to safety, healing, and community resilience.

“The work on our victims’ services is the most important work that we do,” said Garien Gatewood, Deputy Mayor of Community Safety. “You’ll see crime trending down and violence trending down, and that’s great. But there’s always those families who need you all, who need us to be there. Being there with resources and support for those families could not be more important.”

The initiative was made possible through a collaborative partnership with City Colleges of Chicago, who hosted the series of 10 classes at Malcolm X College.

“Hosting this program reflects our commitment to partner with the city to increase resources for people and communities impacted by violence,” said Chancellor Juan Salgado, City Colleges of Chicago. “It aligns with our efforts to create an empowering environment where people can heal after trauma.”