Sean Combs acquitted on Sex Trafficking Charges, found guilty on lesser counts

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the influential hip-hop mogul and entertainment executive, was acquitted Wednesday, July 2, 2025, of the most serious federal charges brought against him—including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy—but was found guilty on two lesser counts of transporting individuals for prostitution. The verdict was handed down by a jury in U.S. District Court in Manhattan after more than eight weeks of testimony and deliberation.

Combs, 55, had faced up to life in prison if convicted on the initial sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges. Instead, he now faces a potential maximum of 20 years—10 years for each of the two Mann Act violations for transporting women across state lines for the purposes of prostitution. He has been held without bail since his arrest in September 2024 and remains in custody while the court considers whether to release him on bond pending sentencing.

The trial centered around disturbing allegations from two former romantic partners: singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and a woman referred to only as “Jane.” Both women testified that Combs used threats, violence, financial control, and drugs to coerce them into participating in so-called “freak-off” parties involving hired male escorts. The prosecution argued that Combs directed, filmed, and masturbated during the sex acts and maintained control over the women through a network of loyal employees.

In their closing arguments, federal prosecutors described Combs as a manipulative and violent figure who led a criminal enterprise behind his music empire. “He used power, violence and fear to get what he wanted,” said the government’s lead attorney, according to The New York Times and The Washington Post. Prosecutors alleged that staff members were directed to procure drugs, destroy security footage, and coordinate the logistics of sex parties at hotels across multiple states.

The racketeering conspiracy charge—brought under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)—required jurors to determine whether Combs conspired with others to commit at least two predicate crimes. Though prosecutors called numerous former employees to the stand, including some who had received immunity, the jury deadlocked on this charge initially before ultimately acquitting him.

The defense acknowledged that Combs had used drugs and had a toxic relationship with Ventura but rejected the narrative of sex trafficking or organized crime. Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo described the relationship between Combs and Ventura as a “great modern love story,” dismissing the prosecution’s claims as exaggerated. He also characterized Combs as a “self-made, successful Black entrepreneur” unfairly vilified by former partners and opportunistic accusers.

The jury, composed of eight men and four women ranging in age from 30 to 74, deliberated for several days and submitted multiple notes to the judge requesting evidence and raising concerns about one juror’s behavior. On Tuesday, July 1, the jury reached a partial verdict but was asked to continue deliberating on the racketeering count, which they resolved by Wednesday morning.

Family members played a highly visible role throughout the trial. Combs’s mother, Janice Combs, 84, attended nearly every day, often seated in the front row behind the defense table, flanked by his sons—Justin, Christian, and Quincy—and daughters. At times, Combs turned around in court to make heart signs with his hands or blow kisses to his family. When the acquittals were read aloud, relatives were seen crying in the gallery. According to The New York Times, Combs mouthed the words “I’m going home” after hearing the verdict—though his release remains pending a judicial decision.

Combs was previously acquitted in a 2001 trial on gun and bribery charges following a nightclub shooting in New York. Since November 2023, more than 70 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct have been filed against him, including the one that initiated the current criminal investigation—a lawsuit filed by Ventura accusing Combs of rape and abuse. That case was settled out of court within 24 hours, but it opened the floodgates to additional accusations.

Following the verdict, Jay Clayton, interim U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, issued a statement underscoring the government’s commitment to prosecuting sex crimes. “Victims endure gut-wrenching physical and mental abuse, leading to lasting trauma. We and our law enforcement partners recognize the hardships victims endure and have prioritized a victim-centered approach,” Clayton said. Ricky J. Patel, special agent in charge at Homeland Security Investigations, also signed the joint statement.

Sentencing for Combs has not yet been scheduled. Legal experts say that despite the lower-tier convictions, the court will consider aggravating factors—such as allegations of violence and drug use—during sentencing proceedings. Federal sentencing guidelines and pre-sentencing reports will help shape the final outcome, a process that could take several months.

This report includes information from The New York Times (Ben Sisario and Julia Jacobs, July 2, 2025) and The Washington Post (Shayna Jacobs, Anne Branigin, and Avi Selk, July 2, 2025). Additional contributions were made by Anusha Bayya and Olivia Bensimon.