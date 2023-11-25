School District 152.5 delivers holiday joy with during turkey giveaway for 250 families

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT in collaboration with Top Box Foods Organization recently gave away turkeys and holiday meals for 250 families.

School District 152.5 has announced a season of success, growth and giving back to the community.

As Fall began, the District undertook initiatives focused on community outreach, and fostering educational growth among its Board members. One of those initiatives culminated in a heartwarming holiday endeavor that impacted the lives of 250 families.

School District 152.5 partnered with Top Box Foods organization this holiday season, providing essential ingredients for holiday meals to residents of Hazel Crest. Two hundred and fifty families received turkey boxes filled with an assortment of Thanksgiving dinner fixings, including macaroni and cheese, stuffing, potatoes, onions, evaporated milk, and cranberry sauce.

Dr. Dean Barnett, Superintendent of School District 152.5, expressed his gratitude, noting how the District joining together produced good results.

HAZEL CREST SCHOOL District 152.5 staff and community team members of volunteers for the holiday food giveaway.

“I want to thank all of the Hazel Crest staff, volunteers and community partners who made it a successful event. I tremendously want to thank our School Board for making this opportunity possible for our students and their families. I want to thank our Assistant Superintendent, Yolanda Payne, who was a tremendous help in making this go smoothly. When we unite together with our community in mind, anything is tangible to help others,” said Barnett.

Newly elected Board member Ivory Myles also shared sentiments of gratitude stating, “In my journey, having been a former student and employee of School District 152.5, and now having the opportunity to serve on the Board of Education and impact the lives of so many families in my community, it truly warms my heart. I pray their holiday season is filled with joy.”

Beyond its holiday outreach, the District also prioritized the professional development of its Board members.

Recently, members had the opportunity to attend the Illinois Association of School Boards’ annual conference, renowned for providing enriching educational opportunities for members. Superintendent Barnett remarked, “It’s always a joy to attend developmental conferences with colleagues and to find new ways for us to grow.”

The efforts of School District 152.5 reflect a commitment to both educational excellence and community well-being. By actively engaging in outreach and fostering continuous learning among its members, the District exemplifies its dedication to serving the community at large.