School Corporation, Teachers Union Agree on Contract

Crusader Staff Report

Two weeks after voters finally approved a school tax, the Gary Community School Corporation announced a new contract that will provide raises for teachers for the first time in 10 years.

The Gary Teachers Union agreed on the 5.3 percent raise. The raises will be applied to teachers’ base salary. The starting teacher’s salary in Gary schools reportedly will be $40,500, according to a district spokeswoman.

The district is additionally offering buyouts to 20 teachers for early retirement, which will also be paid out of the school corporation’s referendum fund.

As part of the new, one-year contract, GCSC and the teachers’ union also agreed to a retirement provision that will help some teachers with the most years of service transition into their next step. Only 20 out of the approximately 310 Gary teachers will be eligible for this support.

The new teachers’ contract caps a 12-month period in which GCSC has made tremendous progress for the students and families it serves.

“Yesterday, the teachers union overwhelmingly ratified their one-year contract with the Gary Community School Corporation,” said GlenEva Dunham, president of the Gary Teachers Union, as well as the president of the Indiana chapter of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and a vice president of the national AFT.

“The members are very happy and very excited to receive a raise after such a long period of time. We are really looking forward to continuing the work going on. We are excited about all of the changes going on across the GCSC, and we’re looking forward to a bright future.”

Emergency Manager Dr. Paige McNulty said, “Teachers are essential to our children and essential to our communities. We are glad we will be in position financially to be able to give our teachers a long overdue and much deserved raise.”

The teachers’ 5.3 percent raise was made possible by the school corporation’s referendum passing earlier this month, with 60 percent of the vote. Increased staff compensation was among the explicit uses of the referendum funding, and school officials have long maintained that the first $1 million in revenue would go to teachers.

In addition to the referendum’s recent passage, GCSC is renovating schools across the city as part of the $25 million School Improvement Fund.

GCSC also announced last month that its Average Daily Membership increased for the first time in more than 10 years. This summer, GCSC released The Path Forward, its two-year plan for continuing to improve academics, engagement, fiscal matters, and operations in the district. GCSC has also adopted local preference policies for hiring and purchasing.

The referendum is also expected to fund academic programs, extracurricular activities and social-emotional support, as well as to help resolve the school corporation’s remaining deficits, a key step in returning the state takeover district to local control.

To start this school year, GCSC distributed a Chromebook with internet access to every student K-12.

In addition, from August 2017 to December 2019, the school district’s deficit has fallen from $22 million to $6 million, and the school district’s debt has fallen from $104 million to $79 million.