School City of Hammond announces superintendent search

Parents, community members, and SCH staff asked to complete stakeholder survey

The SCH Board of Trustees has launched its search for a new superintendent.



The University Search Team, comprised of educational leaders from Purdue University, Indiana University, Indiana State University and Ball State University, was selected to perform the search, which is free of charge for Indiana school districts.



Applicants for superintendent are asked to submit application documents, which can be found on the district website, www.hammond.k12.in.us, as well as the Indiana Department of Education Nimble website, The Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents’ Job Vacancies, and the Indiana Association of School Boards’ Job Postings.



Applicants are asked to provide the following information before December 31:

* Letter of Intent

* Resume

* Completed and signed application

* Response to all application questions

* Copy of valid Indiana Superintendent license or evidence of qualification

* College/University credentials and transcripts

* Three (3) current letters of reference (Two years or less)



The search team has also created a stakeholder survey, which parents, community members, and SCH staff are encouraged to complete. Participation in this survey will assist in helping the school board determine what is needed in selecting the next superintendent.



Survey responses are anonymous, and no IP addresses are collected. The Stakeholder Survey is available at the district website www.hammond.k12.in.us.



Inquiries related to the application or survey should be directed to Dr. Terry McDaniel at [email protected] or 812-821-7252.



Interviews with the School Board are expected to begin in January.



The district is under the leadership of Interim Superintendent Brent Wilson following the resignation of Superintendent Scott Miller in July.