School Building Closures- Virtual Graduation

We Did It Virtually. . . Graduation 2020

As districts respond to school closings and the COVID-19 Pandemic, Community Consolidated Schools District 168 has creatively responded to the need to honor and celebrate our graduates! Rickover Junior High School at 22151 Torrence Ave., Sauk Village, Illinois, has one hundred and fifty-seven graduates. They all have the opportunity to experience their graduation program, virtually! Each graduate is individually videotaped in front of the school and these 5-second snippets are compiled into one master video, with speeches from:

Valedictorian Angelina Swan

Salutatorian Precious Akinbote

Superintendent Dr. Donna S. Leak

Principal Chantel Dailey-Bullock.

Community Consolidated Schools District 168, Rickover Administration, and Staff wish to recognize and celebrate our Class of 2020. It was our pleasure to join you in your virtual graduation! The first of many. Enjoy your future endeavors.