Scholarships for high school seniors in Northwest Indiana

As the journey from high school to higher education beckons, the question of financing often looms large. Fortunately, for ambitious high school seniors in Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties of Indiana, the Urban League of Northwest Indiana is offering a lifeline in the form of several scholarships aimed at easing the burden of college expenses. Here’s a glimpse at the opportunities awaiting eager minds:

1. Hendricks-Black Service Scholarship

Award: Two scholarships worth $500 each

Eligibility: High school seniors residing in Lake, Porter, or LaPorte County (IN), with a penchant for ROTC/Military education or active involvement in community service.

2. Jesse J. Washington Memorial Scholarship

Award: One scholarship worth $500

Eligibility: High school seniors from Lake, Porter, or LaPorte County (IN) aspiring to pursue majors in mechanical technology or aiming for a career in the automotive industry. Entrepreneurial spirit is a plus.

3. Joseph Trent Morrow Scholarship-2024

Award: Two scholarships worth $2,500 each (Funds directed to Indiana University by the donor)

Eligibility: High school seniors graduating from select institutions including Gary Community School Corporation, School City of East Chicago, and School City of Hammond, Indiana. Intended for those planning to attend Indiana University Northwest or Indiana University Bloomington, with a keen interest in Banking, Finance, or Law.

4. Mary Morris Leonard Scholarship

Award: Two scholarships worth $1,000 each

Eligibility: One graduate from East Chicago Central High School (IN) and one from any high school in Lake, Porter, or LaPorte County (IN). Applicants should demonstrate leadership skills and aim to pursue majors in education or journalism.

