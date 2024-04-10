Scholarship opportunity for HBCU students: Bob Marley: One Love Social Impact Scholarship

In partnership with Paramount Pictures, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation is reminding students about the Bob Marley: One Love Social Impact Scholarship, offering a significant opportunity for HBCU students.

This scholarship is tailored to support rising sophomore, junior, and senior students pursuing degrees in community organizing, nonprofit management, public policy, or social justice-related programs at select Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Here are the key details:

Number of Scholarships: 10 scholarships are available.

10 scholarships are available. Award Amount: Each scholarship is valued at $5,000.

Each scholarship is valued at $5,000. Eligible Academic Institutions: The scholarship is open to students at Bowie State University, Clark Atlanta University, Dillard University, Florida A&M University, Hampton University, Morehouse College, Morgan State University, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Xavier University of Louisiana.

The scholarship is open to students at Bowie State University, Clark Atlanta University, Dillard University, Florida A&M University, Hampton University, Morehouse College, Morgan State University, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Xavier University of Louisiana. Eligibility Requirements: Applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents who identify as Black or African American, hold a minimum GPA of 2.5, and be classified as a freshman, sophomore, or junior pursuing a degree in specified majors.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents who identify as Black or African American, hold a minimum GPA of 2.5, and be classified as a freshman, sophomore, or junior pursuing a degree in specified majors. Application Deadline: Interested students must submit their applications by April 30, 2024, before 11:59 pm ET.

The application process is ongoing, and interested students are encouraged to view the application and apply promptly.

For more information and to access the application, Click here.