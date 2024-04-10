Scholarship opportunity for HBCU students: Bob Marley: One Love Social Impact Scholarship

In partnership with Paramount Pictures, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation is reminding students about the Bob Marley: One Love Social Impact Scholarship, offering a significant opportunity for HBCU students.
This scholarship is tailored to support rising sophomore, junior, and senior students pursuing degrees in community organizing, nonprofit management, public policy, or social justice-related programs at select Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
Here are the key details:
- Number of Scholarships: 10 scholarships are available.
- Award Amount: Each scholarship is valued at $5,000.
- Eligible Academic Institutions: The scholarship is open to students at Bowie State University, Clark Atlanta University, Dillard University, Florida A&M University, Hampton University, Morehouse College, Morgan State University, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Xavier University of Louisiana.
- Eligibility Requirements: Applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents who identify as Black or African American, hold a minimum GPA of 2.5, and be classified as a freshman, sophomore, or junior pursuing a degree in specified majors.
- Application Deadline: Interested students must submit their applications by April 30, 2024, before 11:59 pm ET.
The application process is ongoing, and interested students are encouraged to view the application and apply promptly.
For more information and to access the application, Click here.