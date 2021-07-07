Scale your passion and capitalize on creativity

By Wanda “Sistah Soldier” Petty

Only 10 percent of people have the skills to work from home, connecting to their passions. It’s easy to have a productive job working from home. All you need are the right skills and to find the right position.

There are skills we use every day that become second nature. We use them to complete tasks, check the list, and move on to the following action without consideration. We hone our craft until it’s perfected, not realizing its true gift. One may think personal skills or interpersonal skills considered non-technical can be essential to transfer into viable jobs in any given industry.

Here are several identified soft skillsets:

Do you speak in multi-languages such as Spanish, French, or Portuguese, to name a few? Knowing how to use various software platforms (i.e. Adobe, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Powerpoint, Google Sheets, or Asana) is required for many creative positions in the marketplace.

Understanding how to use SEO/-SEM, network security, or creating marketing campaigns is hot! To top it off, if you’re a critical thinker who possesses communication skills and is willing to learn, soft skills are the habits you want to highlight on your resume or application when submitting it for hire.

The ultimate objective is to highlight the soft skills or innate personality traits learned and use them as an essential tool when writing a resume or interviewing for a position. Soft skills are transferable and used in any industry. Consider the role of the work and not the title.

Employers use various descriptions to identify creative jobs with their companies. It’s also important not to be afraid of weaving different skills into your previous performance roles when mentioning former employer references. Describe your strengths, management skills, and ability to manage time or projects for others if this was a part of your job description. The more you list, the better your chances are to get the second interview. Just make sure you’re referencing tasks or skills relevant to the position.

How do project management skills connect you to your passion?

Pay attention to the things you enjoy working with from indoors, to scheduling events? Anything dealing with managing time or projects typically will fall under the scope of the project management skillset.

Creative Arts encompasses an array of project management requirements. You know the saying “the show must go on.” Behind the curtains are a lot of mini-projects that overlap one another. Each is unique and may have individual teams making them come to life.

Look around your everyday life and see what projects you’re already managing. Perhaps you have to arrange for childcare, plan a family reunion, a dinner party, or even a community race. Everything involves project management. These are the simplistic ways you’re connected, and you may not have recognized the valued skillset you’ve acquired over time.

Transferrable project management skills employers seek?

Employers cherish finding new hires who can effectively solve issues quickly. The ability to research and consult demonstrates the knowledge to fix problems and possible solutions that will increase the company’s scalability and cause progression. Please don’t be shy to list your ability to multitasks things you enjoy and others find daunting. It says volumes when a candidate expresses skillsets not written on their resume (hopefully, due to lack of space?).

Just what skills am I looking for?

Project management methodologies are similar to arranging events, managing tasks, and considering supply and demand. Don’t neglect considering an in-house move within the company. This type of career move can happen with less stress, provided positions are within the same region. However, sometimes it’s not always realistic. Before venturing off to follow your passion and work elsewhere, check the current company’s bulletin or check with the HR department to inquire about creative positions, and the sooner, the better. It will help you avoid feeling trapped in the current slot beyond your work anniversary or land you a home-based, project management skillset job.

Where do I go from there?

Now that you’re aware of what’s required to assume your passion position, complete a Google search to learn what roles fit the activities and use similar words to describe your skills by listing your skills and duration of experiences. Prepare for future conversations and use them while speaking with the HR department, recruiters, or employers. If you’re interested in learning more about project management practices, visit www.sistahsoldier.com. Knowing the basics of project management can increase your chances of earning a six-figure income.

Sistah Soldier is an intuitive influencer who provides multimedia platforms for women veterans to narrate their stories and project management training to step into God’s call for their lives using their creative skills and inspire others. She’s the CEO, host, and executive producer of SHE VET iNSPIRES Television Show and the executive recruiter for SHE MediaTechTM.