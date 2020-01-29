SBA economic specialist to keynote chamber luncheon

The Gary Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly General Membership Luncheon on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Majestic Star Casino Event Center, One Buffington Harbor Drive, Gary. The luncheon will feature Lindsay Maliqi, Economic Development Specialist of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Indiana District Office.

Maliqui will share how the SBA has worked to ignite change and spark action so small businesses can confidently start, grow, expand, and recover. The only cabinet-level federal agency fully dedicated to small business that provides counseling, capital, and contracting expertise for small businesses. Attendees will hear about assistance and tools available for small businesses, entrepreneurs and business owners.

The cost is $20 per person. Call the Chamber office (219) 885-7407 to reserve your seats today. To avoid lines at the door, it is suggested payments be made in advance. The Chamber now accepts most major credit cards and debit cards.