The October 31 event features premier female saxophonists.

Some of the premier female saxophone players will take the stage on Friday, October 31, at the Dynasty Banquet Hall in Hammond, Indiana.

The event sponsored by “Dimples Productions” features ERINE LADY SAX SHELBY, Alania Southerland-Prince, Joyce Spencer, Kim Jay, Nancy Saenz, AKA Woodwind, and Theresa Grayson.

“Several years ago, I started a Facebook page called ‘Sax Girls Rock,’ and between sixty and seventy female sax players joined the page,” said Shelby.

Since that time, Shelby has had the opportunity to meet and work with several female sax players on several occasions, and Sax Girls Rock will showcase the exceptional talent of the gifted musicians.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner and concert at 6:00 p.m. General admission is $75. The Dynasty is located at 4125 Calumet Ave. Hammond, Ind.