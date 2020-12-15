Saving Ourselves During A Pandemic

By Diana D. Danis

Terrible things have a way of tainting everything they touch. People are not exempt. That is 2020. Just about everyone is exhausted. They have run out of time, money, patience. Burnout is raging in every profession, and lack of everything, everywhere has blown up continuity, consistency and what “community” feels like.

The women and family shelters still open are overwhelmed. They can’t keep up with the ballooning clusters of terrified and needy women and children trying to survive both dangerous home environments and a worldwide pandemic.

People are turned away to either stay in the danger or find anyone willing to put them up for short periods. Looking for ways to sustain your family, finding a new place to live, while looking over your shoulder for the person harming you, is a tough act.

This year has rolled out tragedy and put it on public display like a three-ring circus. Advocates and activists are increasingly worn out by the sheer volume of the need everywhere they turn.

The longer the pandemic rages, the narrower the lane of community options. And the big holidays are looming. We have to stop and breathe.

There is always something worse than the immediate problem at hand. It takes strength away, burdens the heart and confuses the mind. Step in, pay for someone’s groceries. If you can cover someone’s rent, do it. Make deliveries to the elderly—it isn’t safe for most of them to go out.

Now, the cold of winter is setting in, and the blur over what is true, what is on the horizon and how to deal with this new world is in question. Show folks a rainbow, a flower, a wagging dog.

Closed and boarded up businesses and venues, and lack of safe distractions, are compounding the chaos. Help calm things down. Get fuel for your neighbor. Pick up a prescription. Ask if they are OK. Offer a kind word. Revisit a wonderful memory. Give masks as presents.

We raise our voices so people and communities can get the services and programs that help them and drive change. That is the same routine as always, be it a tiny rural community or a giant metropolitan area.

We can be the light and the hope for those wrapped in fear. We must help them move forward, so we have to keep forging new paths, respecting the elders, embracing our youth, relying on each other.

A simple formula. Keep your eye on the objective and trust that things will get better. Our most vulnerable are at stake. Our humanity is on the line.

Diana D. Davis is Lead Administrator, Service: Women Who Serve Advocate, Activist, Writer, Author, Feminist, Anti-Racist with a world view.