Save the Dunes Honors Environmental Champions with Prestigious Awards

Save the Dunes is proud to announce the recipients of its 2024 Environmental Awards, celebrating two remarkable individuals whose dedication to protecting Northwest Indiana’s natural resources has exemplified the spirit of conservation and inspired others to join the movement for a sustainable future. These awards recognize outstanding advocacy efforts that have advanced environmental stewardship and benefited the Indiana Dunes, a cherished landscape of ecological and cultural significance.

The Paul H. Douglas Memorial Award, named in honor of Illinois Senator Paul Douglas, a champion of the Indiana Dunes and instrumental in the establishment of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, recognizes exceptional service in preserving and protecting the dunes. This year’s award is presented to Dr. Indra Frank, who retired in 2024 after a distinguished career with the Hoosier Environmental Council, where she dedicated herself to safeguarding Indiana’s environment and water quality. Dr. Frank’s tireless efforts on coal ash and state wetland protections have been transformative for Northwest Indiana, addressing serious threats to Lake Michigan and improving wetland protections across the region. Since joining the Hoosier Environmental Council in 2007, first as a board member and volunteer, and later as Director of Environmental Health and Water Policy in 2014, Dr. Frank expanded the Council’s environmental health initiatives and became a respected advocate at the Indiana Statehouse. Her coalition-building and passion for protecting water resources have left an enduring legacy felt throughout the Lake Michigan watershed and beyond.

The Dorothy Buell Youth Environmental Award, named in honor of Save the Dunes’ founder and her groundbreaking grassroots efforts to protect the Indiana Dunes, recognizes individuals or groups aged 13 to 24 who demonstrate exceptional environmental stewardship within the Lake Michigan watershed. The 2024 award is presented to Rahul Durai, co-founder of Confront the Climate Crisis, a statewide youth-led climate action organization. While still in high school, Rahul showcased remarkable leadership and dedication to addressing environmental issues. His recent article on wetlands regulation highlights his ability to effectively communicate complex technical information, connecting the importance of wetlands to both taxpayers and developers. This well-researched and compelling work reflects the type of advocacy that inspires state legislators and aligns with Save the Dunes’ mission. Rahul’s passion and work ethic echo Dorothy Buell’s legacy of grassroots environmental action, and this award celebrates his bright trajectory in the environmental sector.

Save the Dunes is honored to recognize the incredible contributions of this year’s award recipients, Dr. Indra Frank and Rahul Durai. Their dedication and achievements serve as powerful reminders of the importance of environmental advocacy and stewardship in protecting the Indiana Dunes and the Lake Michigan watershed for generations to come. Through their work, they embody the mission of Save the Dunes and inspire others to join the effort to safeguard our region’s most treasured natural resources.