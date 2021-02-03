Sam’s Club is Honoring Black History Month with Free Author Events via Zoom for Members + Non-Members

Sam’s Club is celebrating Black creators and giving them a platform to connect with readers in honor of Black History Month. Celebrated and best-selling authors of children’s and adult titles will participate in author readings throughout the month of February – giving Sam’s Club members and non-members an opportunity to participate in sessions that encourage an open dialogue so that we can reach the best of what we can be.

The authors will read their inspiring books via virtual book readings on Zoom. Signups are open now via the links below and would love your help in sharing these opportunities with your readers.

Jemar Tisby – How to Fight Racism (adult title)

Wednesday Feb. 5, 7 pm CST/8pm EST

Click here to register

Malcolm Mitchell – My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World (children’s title)

Saturday, Feb 13, 10 am CST/11 am EST

Click here to register

Vashti Harrison – Little Leaders Series (children’s title)

Saturday, Feb. 20, 10 am CST/11 am EST

Click here to register

Meena Harris – Ambitious Girl (children’s title)

Saturday, Feb. 20, 2:30 pm CST/3:30 pm EST

Click here to register

Linsey Davis – Stay This Way Forever (children’s title)

Saturday, Feb. 27, 10 am CST/11 am EST

Click here to register

Sam’s Club also offers a Culture and Kindness book collection in every club and online. This collection features more than 30 titles to encourage open mindedness and allow kids and grownups to celebrate differences, learn empathy and increase understanding while also helping start conversations with peers and children of every age.

Every single action matters, and every voice can make a difference. As we continue to make progress, this is just one of the thousand little things it will take to create real change.

Click here for the blog post on the corporate site for these events.