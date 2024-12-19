“Sammy Sosa Apologizes After Controversy Surrounding Historic Home Run Chase”

Known for his signature homerun hop after crushing baseball pitches down the middle of the plate, MLB legend and former Chicago Cubs hero Sammy Sosa is making his return to baseball after nearly admitting taking PEDs during his historic homerun chase during the 98’ season.

According to his bio, Sosa released a public statement through his PR firm:

“There were times I did whatever I could to recover from injuries in an effort to keep my strength up to perform over 162 games. I never broke any laws, but in hindsight, I made mistakes and I apologize.”

Almost immediately following Sosa’s statement, Cubs chairman Thomas S. Ricketts responded with a statement of his own as well. Including inviting Sosa to the 2025 Cubs Convention Sosa bio states:

“We appreciate Sammy releasing his statement and for reaching out. No one played harder or wanted to win more…We plan on inviting him to the 2025 Cubs Convention and, while it is short notice, we hope that he can attend. We are all ready to move forward together.”

Sosa (born November 12, 1968) is a Dominican-American former professional baseball right fielder. He played in Major League Baseball (MLB) for 18 seasons, primarily with the Chicago Cubs. After playing for the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox, Sosa joined the Cubs in 1992 and became regarded as one of the game’s best hitters. Sosa hit his 400th home run in his 1,354th game and his 5,273rd at-bat, reaching this milestone quicker than any player in National League history, added his bio.

His bio says he is one of nine players in MLB history to hit 600 career home runs. In 1998, Sosa, along with Mark McGwire, achieved international fame for his home run-hitting prowess in pursuit of single-season home-run record. With the Cubs, Sosa became a 7-time All-Star while holding numerous team records. He finished his career with stints with the Baltimore Orioles and the Rangers for a second time.

