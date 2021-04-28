Salvation Army seeks vendors for spring flea market

The Salvation Army is seeking vendors for its annual Spring Flea Market, scheduled for Saturday, May 15. Proceeds from the event support a variety of social service programs for local families, including food and emergency financial assistance.

The Spring Flea Market will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on May 15 at The Salvation Army Hammond-Munster Corps Community Center, located at 8225 Columbia Avenue in Munster.

Vendors can reserve a 12’ x 12’ space on the corps lawn for $25. Tables are available for rent for $10, or vendors can bring their own. Proceeds from reservations for tables and space go to The Salvation Army.

“Our Spring and Fall Flea Markets are special because we have new and returning vendors every year who live in and around the community and care about their neighbors in need,” said Lt. Darby Bowyer, Corps Officer for The Salvation Army Hammond-Munster Corps. “Many save their best stuff to sell at bargain prices at the Spring Flea Market. We are grateful for their commitment to help us raise critical funds for local families.”

While not required, vendors are urged to bring and set up their own canopy in case of inclement weather. For more information and to reserve vendor space, please contact Lt. Darby Bowyer at 219.838.0380 or Darby.Bowyer@usc.SalvationArmy.org.