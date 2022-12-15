Salvation Army Red Kettles go higher

As Americans creep further and further toward a cashless society, nonprofits like The Salvation Army are seeking easier and more secure ways for people to give to support the good work. In Lake and Porter Counties it’s no different. The Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana is now using the new ‘TipTap’ system on its Red Kettle stands to give customers of local retailers more options for donating other than giving cash.

“Fewer shoppers are carrying cash today,” says Captain Bersabe Vera, Commander of The Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana. “So, when they are greeted by a bell ringer outside a Strack & Van Til store and want to make a donation, if they have no coins or dollars to drop in the Red Kettle, customers can still donate by credit/debit card and Apple Pay or Google Pay using the new TipTap device mounted on the Red Kettle stand,” Captain Vera said.

‘TipTap’ is a new tap-to-pay method for making a donation at The Salvation Army Red Kettles at the entrances and exits of retailers throughout Lake and Porter Counties. The TipTap device gives customers the option of making their choice of a $5, $10 or $20 gift or any combination of the three just by tapping their credit or debit card on the amount(s) chosen. The transaction is over and done with in an instant. It’s that simple!

“TipTap will help us to reach our aggressive Christmas fundraising goal of just over $1 million,” said Kevin Feldman, Director of Development for The Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana. “With inflation being at historic levels forcing more families into poverty, the additional funds are surely needed,” Feldman said.

The Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana serves both Lake and Porter Counties from its four Community Centers in Munster, East Chicago, Gary and Valparaiso by providing emergency food assistance, homelessness prevention services, after-school programs for children and youth, music education programs and much, much more. Please visit www.SANorthwestIndiana.org to discover more about The Salvation Army and its work – and how you can participate in helping your neighbors in need. If you have questions, would like to make a donation or volunteer, or are in need of assistance, contact The Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana at 219.838.0380.