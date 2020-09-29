SALVATION ARMY CALLS ON COMMUNITY TO HELP RESCUE CHRISTMAS

Launches earliest Christmas Campaign in history, starting on September 14

The Salvation Army is announcing a change to the iconic Red Kettle fundraising campaign for the first time in the organization’s 135-year history.

On Monday, Sept. 14, The Salvation Army launched Rescue Christmas with a series of events. The organization is beginning its annual fundraising campaign nearly two months earlier than in a typical year, in order to meet an unprecedented need.

On September 14, the East Chicago location held early bellringing opportunities and distributed snacks from the iconic canteen (mobile feeding unit).

On September 16, the three Salvation Army corps community centers in Lake County (East Chicago, Gary-Merrillville, Hammond-Munster) lit up the night sky with a spotlight to shine a light on the community’s need and serve as a beacon of hope.

The Army provides hope for people like Charles, a single father of two children, who lost his job when his employer shut down because of the pandemic. He was three months behind on rent and fearful his family would soon be homeless.

The Salvation Army provided half of the back rent and provided referrals to other service organizations who were able to provide additional help.

“The need for assistance in our communities that is COVID-19 related has not diminished, and we anticipate a greater demand for help during this Christmas season,” said Capt. Brian Clark, Lake County Coordinator. “It will take a team effort that is vital to having a successful fundraising campaign with donors, volunteers and businesses stepping up to help their fellow neighbors.”

The Salvation Army Lake County saw a fivefold increase in need during the height of the pandemic in the spring. Requests for emergency assistance jumped 67 percent.

Based on the increase in services already provided in response to COVID-19, the organization could serve up to 155 percent more people in 2020 with requests for food, emergency assistance, and Christmas assistance – assuming the resources are available.

At the same time, due to the closing of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash and coins, and the decline in foot traffic, The Salvation Army could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised nationally through the Red Kettles, which would limit their capability to provide services for the most vulnerable.

Almost 70% of The Salvation Army’s donations are made during the Red Kettle Campaign.

The Red Kettles won’t hit the streets until November, but The Salvation Army is asking for donations online now to help Rescue Christmas, at www.salarmychristmas.org.

Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. If you need services or know of someone in need, visit www.salarmylakecounty.org.