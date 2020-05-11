Salons, restaurants to reopen Monday in parts of Indiana

By: Courtney Gousman, WGN Web Desk

More businesses will be allowed to reopen Monday in Stage 2 of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “Back on Track Indiana” plan.

In Porter, LaPorte, Newtown and Jasper counties, restaurants can resume dining-in at 50 percent capacity.

Hair salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors are also allowed to reopen by appointment only.

Last Monday, retail stores across most of the state were allowed to reopen.

But because Lake County has seen a higher concentration of COVID-19 cases, the reopening process is a week behind. Retail stores in the county can reopen. Restaurants and other businesses in Lake County will have to wait until next Monday to open.

Bars, clubs, gyms and casinos remain closed throughout the entire state, and face coverings are still recommended when in public.

Those 65 and older, or with underlying health issues, are encouraged by the state to remain home whenever possible.

This article originally appeared on WGN News.