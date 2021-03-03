Saint Sabina’s Father Michael Pfleger accused by third man of sexual abuse

By John Garcia, ABC7 News

A third man is now accusing Chicago’s Father Michael Pfleger of inappropriate sexual behavior dating back decades.

Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the man’s attorney sent ABC7 an affidavit that she says was sent to the Archdiocese of Chicago. In it, the man alleges Pfleger touched him inappropriately when he was 18 and regularly gave him marijuana and liquor as a teenager in the mid to late 70’s.

The spokesperson says the man is not filing a lawsuit and is not seeking money.

ABC7 has reached out to Father Pfleger and the archdiocese for comment. Father Pfleger has denied previous accusations of sexual abuse.

Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich asked Fr. Pfleger to step away from ministry at St. Sabina parish on Chicago’s South Side in early January when Pfleger was initially accused of sexually abusing a minor more than 40 years ago. According to the archdiocese, the brother of the first alleged victim of abuse also made a claim.

Last week, The Archdiocese of Chicago said that it has received a letter from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services stating that DCFS has concluded its investigation into Father Michael Pfleger.

The agency was investigating risk, the archdiocese said, not the allegations of abuse dating back four decades.

In a statement, DCFS confirmed: “The law does not permit DCFS to investigate allegations of child abuse or neglect made by an adult victim. DCFS can only determine whether there is a current child victim.”

The archdiocese said DCFS has completed its investigation into Pfleger and said in part, “DCFS has determined the report to be ‘unfounded.’ This means that credible evidence of child abuse or neglect was not found during this investigation. This does not necessarily mean that an incident did not occur. An incident may have occurred but the evidence did not rise to the level required to indicate for abuse or neglect as dictated by state law and DCFS Administrative Rule.”

“The Independent Review Board of the archdiocese will conduct its investigation into the allegations and will communicate its findings in due course. Fr. Pfleger will remain away from the parish pending the outcome of that process,” the archdiocese said in a statement.

“I would hope and expect I would be returned to ministry quickly,” Pfleger told ABC7 Chicago by phone Friday.

This article originally appeared on ABC7 News.