Safe Boating at the National Park

Indiana Dunes National Park has become an increasingly popular destination for local boaters. Lake Michigan can be a dangerous place. It is important for boat operators to follow national park regulations to help keep themselves and swimmers safe. All waters within 300 feet of the national park’s shoreline are under national park rules, regulations, and fee requirements.

Boat operators are required to have one US Coast Guard approved, and properly sized, personal floatation device on board for each passenger. In addition, do not operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The following are strictly prohibited and will be enforced by national park rangers patrolling Lake Michigan by boat: operating a vessel within 500 feet of the shore of a designated swimming beach (the national park’s West Beach and Indiana Dunes State Park Beach), operating a vessel within 100 feet of a diver’s flag unless for support, operating a vessel while a person is riding on the decking over the bow, gunwales, or in any other unsafe position when the vessel is being operated.

Personal Watercraft, such as Jet-Ski, Sea-Doo, etc. are prohibited within all waters and beaches of Indiana Dunes National Park. For a complete list of National Park Service boating and personal watercraft craft regulations, please visit www.ecfr.gov/current/title-36/chapter-I/part-3.

Having a national park pass is required for boaters entering park waters for recreation. Passes available include a Walk-in/Boat-in pass for $15 per person (up to a maximum of $25 per boat), a 1-7 day pass of $25 per vehicle or a yearly pass for $45. A variety of other passes are also available including free passes for Veterans and Military Gold Star families, Access (permanent disability) and 4th Grade student passes. Passes can be purchased at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, West Beach Entrance Station, or at www.recreation.gov/sitepass/indu. For more information on national park passes go to www.nps.gov/indu.