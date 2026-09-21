Russell Thompkins, soul legends headed to Hard Rock Live

Dramatics, Enchantment and Ray Goodman & Brown join Gary concert

Russell Thompkins & The New Stylistics will bring decades of classic R&B and soul music to Gary when they headline Soul Jam at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue on Saturday, October 24.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the concert, which will also feature the Dramatics, Enchantment and Ray, Goodman & Brown, bringing together four acts whose music helped shape the sound of R&B and soul over several decades.

Tickets for Soul Jam: Russell Thompkins & The New Stylistics went on sale Friday, September 11, at 10 a.m. Central Time. Tickets start at $60.90, and all seating is reserved. The concert is restricted to guests ages 21 and older.

Russell Thompkins & The New Stylistics carry forward the musical foundation established by the Stylistics, one of the signature soul groups of the 1970s.

Led by original Stylistics lead vocalist Russell Thompkins Jr., the group continues to perform songs that helped define an era of Philadelphia soul while introducing the music to new generations of listeners.

For more than five decades, the Stylistics have been associated with classic soul recordings including “You Are Everything,” “Betcha by Golly, Wow,” “I’m Stone in Love with You” and “Break Up to Make Up.”

Thompkins’ distinctive falsetto became one of the group’s most recognizable features and helped establish him as a prominent voice in R&B. Performing as Russell Thompkins & The New Stylistics, he continues to showcase the songs that established the Stylistics’ legacy while maintaining the smooth vocal style associated with the original group.

Joining Thompkins will be the Dramatics, another group with a history stretching back more than five decades.

Initially formed in 1962, the Dramatics signed with Volt, then part of Stax Records in Memphis, in 1969. The group was dropped following an unsuccessful single but returned to the label in 1971 and soon became one of the notable soul groups of the decade.

The Dramatics built a catalog that included “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get,” “Get Up and Get Down,” “In the Rain,” “Hey You! Get Off My Mountain” and “Fell for You.”

The group moved to Cadet Records in 1974 and then to ABC Records the following year. Its later recordings included “Me and Mrs. Jones,” “Be My Girl,” “I Can’t Get Over You,” “Shake It Well” and “Welcome Back Home,” released after ABC was absorbed by MCA in 1979.

Enchantment will add another Detroit-rooted R&B sound to the Soul Jam lineup.

Formed during the 1970s, Enchantment became known for smooth vocal harmonies, lush arrangements and emotionally driven performances. The group recorded such enduring songs as “Gloria,” “Sunshine” and “It’s You That I Need.”

Blending soul, funk and R&B, Enchantment developed a sound that attracted audiences during the height of the 1970s soul era and continued to connect with listeners in subsequent generations. The group remains active on the live-performance circuit, performing the songs that established its reputation while introducing its music to new audiences.

Ray, Goodman & Brown rounds out the lineup with a musical history that began under another well-known name.

The American R&B vocal group originated in the mid-1960s as the Moments and achieved its greatest commercial success during the 1970s. Its recordings included “Love on a Two-Way Street,” “Sexy Mama” and “Look at Me (I’m in Love).”

In 1978, the group changed its name to Ray, Goodman & Brown and continued its success with songs including “Special Lady.”

As the Moments, the group released its debut album, Not on the Outside, But on the Inside, Strong!, in 1969. The album spent 22 weeks on Billboard’s R&B Albums chart and reached No. 8 on July 4, 1970.

The October concert will take place at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary, directly adjacent to the Interstate 80/94 Burr Street interchange.

Hard Rock Live was designed as a major performance venue within the casino and entertainment complex and is equipped with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems. Its sound equipment includes an L-Acoustics K2 line array system with KS28 subwoofers and KIVA-II front fill.

The venue was also designed to provide clear sightlines throughout the room. Hard Rock Live can accommodate up to 1,894 guests in seated configurations and has an overall capacity of 2,700 when standing-room-only space is included.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana opened to the public on May 14, 2021, following a $300 million investment in the Gary casino and entertainment destination.

The 200,000-square-foot entertainment complex features more than 1,800 slot machines and 80 table games, providing more than 2,100 gaming positions.

In addition to Hard Rock Live, the property includes five dining options: Hard Rock Cafe, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Fresh Harvest and Constant Grind Coffee Shop. The casino also includes a retail shop.

Tickets for Soul Jam start at $60.90 and are available through Ticketmaster. The Hard Rock Live box office is open Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. and on show days beginning at noon. The concert is reserved seating only and is open to guests 21 and older.

For additional information about Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana and upcoming events, call 219-228-2383 or visit the casino’s website.