Rush to Temporarily Close Offices to Visitors, Staff Will Continue to Serve Constituents Remotely in Response to Ongoing Public Health Emergency

Today–Sunday, March 15, 2020, U.S. Representative Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.) announced that due to the ongoing public health emergency, his offices in Chicago and Washington D.C. will be closed to visitors until further notice. Although Rep. Rush and his staff are all currently in good health, he and his staff will work remotely in order to prevent spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Rep. Rush believes this is a necessary precaution to protect the public health.

Beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, Rep. Rush’s staff will primarily work from home during normal business hours. However, the office has implemented procedures to ensure that constituent services and legislative business are not interrupted. Calls will continue to be received and forwarded to the appropriate staff member and messages will be returned. Moreover, constituent service representatives will continue to help residents of the 1st District of Illinois with existing and new casework issues involving the federal government. (To ensure prompt reply, Rep. Rush recommends constituents use email or phone instead of physical mail during this time.)

Please call our office at (202) 225-4372 or email via Rep. Rush’s website at www.rush.house.gov/contact with any questions.

For more information about ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, please visit www.rush.house.gov/coronavirus-covid-19-update.

