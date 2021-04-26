Rush Statement on Daniel Kaluuya’s Oscar Win For Portrayal of Fred Hampton In Judas And The Black Messiah

U.S. Representative Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.) released the following statement after Daniel Kaluuya won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor last night for his portrayal of Fred Hampton in the movie Judas and the Black Messiah. The biographical film chronicles the betrayal of Illinois Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton by FBI informant William O’Neal and the state-sponsored assassination of Hampton. Rush cofounded the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party and was a close friend to Hampton. He is portrayed in the film by Darrell Britt-Gibson; the two met earlier this year.

“I congratulate Daniel Kaluuya on his Oscar-winning performance and for his heartfelt portrayal of my friend Fred,” said Rush. “As an actor, he captured much of Fred’s genius and his exemplary capacity for gifted leadership. I also applaud him for his commitment to the type of transformative change in our society that Fred Hampton sacrificed his life for. To the crew that brought this award-winning feature film to our nation’s attention, our gratitude springs eternally. And to Fred Hampton Jr. and Akua, I honor them for their commitment to promoting and preserving Fred’s legacy.”

Fred Hampton was assassinated in his sleep on December 4, 1969 in a predawn raid that was executed by agents of the Cook County State’s Attorney Office, Chicago Police Department, and FBI. A wrongful death civil suit and FBI whistleblower later exposed FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover’s nefarious COINTELPRO operation, a series of covert and illegal projects aimed at surveilling, infiltrating, discrediting, and disrupting domestic political organizations including the Black Panther Party. Last month, Rush led a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting the release of unclassified and unredacted versions of Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) files related to Hampton’s assassination.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” was nominated for a total of six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Cinematography. LaKeith Stanfield was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of FBI Informant William O’Neal. H.E.R., Tiara Thomas, and Dernst Emile II won an Oscar for Best Original Song for their song “Fight For You” from the movie.