Rush demands investigation into unprecedented letter, parcel delays

In response to over 600 constituent complaints regarding the U.S. Postal Service and mail delivery issues, U.S. Representative Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.) called on the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General (USPS OIG) to launch a formal investigation to determine why his constituents are not receiving efficient and reliable services from their local U.S. Post Office. In a letter sent late last week, Rep. Rush demanded that USPS OIG specifically investigate complaints stemming from four post offices in his district: Auburn Park, Ashburn, Henry McGee, and James E. Worsham.

“I have received an unprecedented amount of complaints regarding postal services in my Congressional district this year. These complaints dramatically increased once the COVID-19 pandemic began, with some of my constituents not receiving mail for up to four weeks at a time,” said Rep. Rush. “These delays are entirely unacceptable as many in my district rely on prompt mail delivery in order to receive medical prescriptions and pay their bills.”

“While I am sympathetic to the impact the coronavirus has had on mail services nationwide, this issue has unfortunately existed within my district prior to the pandemic. As such, I believe it both appropriate and prudent for the Postal Service Inspector General to formally investigate these continued delays.”

On July 21, 2020, Rep. Rush hosted a telephone townhall meeting on mail services in the 1st Congressional District, with 3,500 constituents participating. Of the nearly 700 participants who responded to polls conducted during the call, 40 percent stated they had not received mail for at least one week, 11 percent stated they had not received mail for two weeks, and 9 percent stated they have not received mail for three weeks or more.

Earlier this week, Rep. Rush joined Democratic members of the Illinois Delegation in calling on U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy to address similar issues taking place across the State of Illinois.