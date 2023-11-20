‘Run Nixon’ shows an act of a mom’s love that turns deadly

A riveting urban thriller that follows devoted parents in a heart-stopping race against time to save their child’s life.

“Run Nixon” propels audiences into a heart-racing urban thriller where every second counts. The story unfolds around Dre, a father propelled into a desperate race against time to save his son, Nixon.

When Stacy, Nixon’s mother, takes a daring plunge into the criminal underworld, robbing the menacing Slice to fund their son’s life-saving surgery, the stakes skyrocket.

Unbeknownst to Dre, this audacious move triggers a relentless chain of events, leading Slice to retaliate by kidnapping Nixon. The tension reaches a boiling point in an electrifying face-off with Slice, a testament to a father’s unwavering love and courage.

SHORTY, NIXON AND SLICE hide in a restaurant, after Slice orchestrates the kidnapping of Nixon in an effort to collect a debt.

“Run Nixon” captivates with a gripping narrative and adrenaline-pumping action, seamlessly blending a tale of sacrifice, unbreakable family bonds, and the extraordinary lengths a parent will go to protect their child.

This reminded me of “John Q,” where Denzel Washington held up the hospital administrators until they figured out a way to give his son a heart transplant. Poor Nixon just wants to play basketball, and during a game where his exotic dancer mother dropped him off, and his tow-truck driving father came to watch, he collapsed. He was diagnosed with a heart attack. He’s about 11 years old, and his parents need money.

DRE, NIXON AND Stacy look on as a determination is made about Nicon’s heart transplant after he fell out while playing basketball. STACY IS IN a flux upon learning that her son has been taken years after she stole money from the strip club

The mom steals the money, and two years later this theft catches up to her—leading to a cat and mouse game of trying to pay the gangbangers back their money and finding Nixon alive.

“Run Nixon” is co-written, edited, and directed by Sky Directs. Co-written by Michelle Vital. Produced by Brian Cooper. Cinematography by Matthew Villescas. Music by Robbert Johnson.

“Run Nixon” will release into select AMC theatres on November 22.