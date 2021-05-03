RRF Application Portal Opens Monday, May 3 at 11 a.m. CST

How to prepare.

SBA will begin accepting applications via the application portal Monday, May 3 at 11 a.m. CST. The application portal will remain open to any eligible establishment until all funds are exhausted.

In preparation, qualifying applicants should familiarize themselves with the application process in advance to ensure a smooth and efficient application. Follow the steps below.

If you haven’t already, register for an account on the application portal at restaurants.sba.gov . If you are working with Square or Toast, you do not need to register.

Review the sample application, program guide and cross-program eligibility chart on SBA COVID-19 relief options. SBA also added screenshots of the application portal that are available here .

Applications must be submitted in English or Spanish. SBA has documents in additional languages to help you understand eligibility requirements, fill out applications, and answer frequently asked questions. See the additional languages and materials here .

. If you were unable to attend one of the webinars held last week which covered program details and a demonstration of the application portal, you can watch the recording here.

For more information, visit sba.gov/restaurants.