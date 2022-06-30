Round up at Strack & Van Til to help the Salvation Army

Now through July 10, do all of your grocery shopping at your local Strack & Van Til Food Market and at checkout tell your cashier to “ROUND UP!” to help individuals and families in your community who struggle day-to-day to feed their families, pay their rent and utilities bills or are in need of many other services provided by The Salvation Army.
“The fabulous customers of Strack & Van Til raised over $26,000 in just two weeks to support the good work of The Salvation Army during last year’s ‘Checkout Challenge,’” said Captain Brian Clark, Lake County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “This year our goal is to raise $30,000 – all of the funds staying in your community to help individuals and families experiencing emergency needs,” Captain Clark said.
Arthur is a senior citizen who stretches what little money he has receiving services from The Salvation Army’s East Chicago Community Center, “I come for the lunch twice a week, and the food pantry once a month. I enjoy the food and chatting with others. The food helps me make it through the month, since I am retired and on a fixed income. Last month I spent half of my monthly income going to the dentist for an abscessed tooth. If it wasn’t for the food I received from The Salvation Army, I wouldn’t have been able to pay last month’s utility bills. I know people who need the help just as I do. I see homeless people coming here, and they are helped, and treated with dignity and respect. This place is truly a blessing for many people.”
There are 22 locations of Strack & Van Til Food Markets located in Lake, Porter and Jasper Counties. Each store is participating in The Checkout Challenge to raise money for your local Salvation Army. From now until July 10 please do your 4th of July and other grocery shopping at Strack & Van Til. Remember to tell the cashier to “ROUND UP!” at checkout.
The Salvation Army in Lake and Porter Counties provide an array of important services for communities, such as emergency food assistance, help with paying rent and utilities bills, activities for children and youth, programs for seniors and much more.