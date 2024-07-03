Rosters Set for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024 on July 20

Game to Feature WNBA All-Stars vs. USA Basketball Women’s National Team

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024, to be played Saturday, July 20 in Phoenix, will showcase the league’s brightest stars squaring off against one another as the USA Basketball Women’s National Team takes on the WNBA All-Stars who were selected as part of a combination of fan, player, media and coach voting.

The 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, already announced as a sellout at Footprint Center, home of the three-time WNBA champion Phoenix Mercury, will be televised by ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT. In addition to celebrating the send-off of WNBA players selected to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be the centerpiece of two full days packed with WNBA activities.

Additional events include ESPN’s presentation of the STARRY® WNBA 3-Point Contest and the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday, July 19 (6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET) at Footprint Center. Limited tickets remain available for the Friday events and are available here.

The initial selection of the All-Stars was conducted through a combination of voting by fans (50 percent of the vote), current WNBA players (25 percent) and a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters (25 percent).

After considering the fan, player and media votes, the top 10 vote-getters were as follows (listed in alphabetical order): Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever), Caitlin Clark (Indiana), Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx), Kahleah Copper (Phoenix), Dearica Hamby (Los Angeles Sparks), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings), Breanna Stewart (New York), A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) and Jackie Young (Las Vegas).

The additional eight players who are named to the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game are (listed alphabetically): DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut Sun), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Brionna Jones (Connecticut), Jonquel Jones (New York), Kayla McBride (Minnesota), Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana), Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm) and Angel Reese (Chicago Sky).

The honor for Reese came after a Tuesday night performance extended Reese’s WNBA record of consecutive games with a double-double to 11 consecutive games. She’s achieved the feat 18 games into her WNBA career.

Reese claimed the record for herself on Sunday with a 10-point, 17-rebound effort against the Minnesota Lynx. That performance broke the previous record of nine straight double-doubles held by future Hall of Famer Candace Parker from her 2015 season.

In the fan-voting portion of balloting, Indiana teammates Clark (700,735 votes) and Boston (618,680) finished first and second, respectively. Rounding out the top five in fan voting were Wilson (607,300), Stewart (424,135) and Reese (381,518).

Starters for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024 will be determined by the respective head coaches of Team WNBA and the USA Basketball Women’s National Team. If a player for the USA Basketball Women’s National Team is unable to participate in AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024, USA Basketball will appoint a replacement. If a member of Team WNBA is unable to play, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will name a replacement.