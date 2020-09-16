Rose’s Closet Boutique celebrates Black-owned small business month

Rose’s Closet Boutique located at 7608 Broadway, Merrillville, Indiana, was the “Pop-Up” Site for a video taping by CWhitt, coupled with mingling and shopping on August 21. A few guests explored top fashion designs in women’s apparel and accessories.

In business for one year and one half, Rose Green Thomas, Proprietor/Fashion Consultant, has featured a variety of fashion trends in the areas of sportswear, suits, dresses, shoes, handbags, jewelry, and more.

The Boutique specializes in consignments for resale and new items. A special focus is given to “Career Dressing” for women “climbing the career ladder.” Women interested in consignments are encouraged to bring in like new garments for placement in the Boutique. Consignments are taken by appointment only at (219) 616-3912.

In this era of COVID-19 — the pandemic — many small businesses have been shattered/depleted throughout the country and the world.

Although the economy lags and unemployment soars, Rose moves forward to keep the Boutique in motion with fair pricing and highlighting her theme, BE Beautiful, in spite of the rude conditions. Motto: “Walk In, Turn Heads!”

Women who may be interested in hosting a “Girlfriends” or “Ladies” Gathering (6-10) persons) for a two (2) hour special event will receive a free hostess gift and ten percent (10%) off on merchandise from total sales.

Rose emphasizes that it is a good time to socialize and keep faith alive for the days ahead. For further information, check social media sites and contact Rose Green Thomas, Fashion Consultant, at (219) 616-3912 or stop at the Boutique, 7608 Broadway, Merrillville, Indiana 46410.