Rose-Hulman gets $4.1M gift to establish new scholarship fund to support NW Indiana, Chicagoland students

Mike Mussallem has never forgotten his Gary, Indiana, roots or the important role his Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology education has played in providing the pathway for his success as a global life sciences leader.

That’s why he and his wife, Linda – a native of Ottawa, Illinois – have established a $4.1 million scholarship fund to support students from northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland region to attend Rose-Hulman, nationally recognized as a leader in providing exceptional undergraduate educations in science, engineering and mathematics.

The scholarship will be focused on supporting students from diverse socioeconomic, ethnic and cultural backgrounds. Each scholarship recipient’s academic career will be enhanced through unique international opportunities and leadership experiences.

Mike Mussallem commented, “In the early 1970s, Rose-Hulman provided a welcoming environment for me as I moved from Gary and created an outstanding foundation for my future opportunities and career. Linda and I believe Rose-Hulman provides unique and special opportunities to students from this region who have interest in studying science, engineering and math, and we are proud to help make this a reality for them.”

The Mussallems have generously supported the institute over the last several years. They provided the $9 million lead gift in 2016 to expand Rose-Hulman’s student union, now named The Mussallem Union. They added a $1.5 million gift in 2019 to support the construction of The Pi-Vilion, an award-winning sustainable free-standing structure adjacent to the student union.

Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons states, “Linda and Mike share in our commitment to educating the mind, body and soul of each Rose-Hulman student. Their past gifts have been transformative for our campus, and this latest generous donation will significantly impact our students as well. This scholarship will provide opportunities for a multitude of students they wouldn’t get anywhere else.”

The new Mussallem Scholarship program will provide scholarships for six students annually. Combined with institutional aid, the scholarships will cover full tuition for four years – allowing the institute to attract and retain high-achieving high school graduates interested in studying undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics.

An important component of the scholarship is to provide international and leadership experiences for the students. Each Mussallem Scholar will have access to stipends to fund academically enriching international and leadership experiences that complement their campus scholastic endeavors. The international component of the scholarship could include a traditional study abroad experience or participation in academically focused international trips led by Rose-Hulman faculty.

“To become leaders in their career fields, tomorrow’s engineers and scientists must have a global perspective in addition to the necessary skills and experiences,” Mike Mussallem says. “Opportunities to develop global and leadership capabilities, when added to Rose-Hulman’s academically rigorous programs, personal attention to student needs and excellent teaching and laboratory facilities, will make Rose-Hulman graduates stand out even more. We also believe these enhanced experiences can provide students with life-changing opportunities that will serve them not only professionally, but also personally.”

Mussallem earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering at Rose-Hulman in 1974. He has been chairman and chief executive officer of Edwards Lifesciences since 2000, when the Irvine, Calif., based company became an independent, publicly traded entity from Baxter International. Mussallem had a variety of engineering and leadership positions at Baxter for more than 20 years.

Under Mussallem’s leadership, Edwards has established itself as a global leader in patient-focused medical innovations with the introduction of lifesaving and life-sustaining therapies such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement, transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies, new resilient surgical heart valves designed for active patients and non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring.

Mussallem has not only led the development and successful implementation of Edwards’ patient-focused innovation strategy, but also established Edwards’ commitment to philanthropy and corporate social responsibility.

Mussallem is a Rose-Hulman trustee who received an honorary degree in 1999 from the institute and was the featured speaker at its 2015 commencement.

About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of approximately 2,000 undergraduate students and nearly 100 graduate students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.