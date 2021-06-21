Roots of every American genre embedded in fertile Black musical genius

By Vernon A. Williams

The depth, width and breadth of Black music in America – and its significance to the arts and society – is too massive to be contained on any metaphorical landscape of discussion. As a matter of fact, if Black music were literally a landmass, it couldn’t be just a nation or a continent, it would have to be a whole planet.

To even attempt to dissect the impact or influence of Black music is tantamount to delineating the meaning of life. Where do you begin? And the even more daunting question might become, where does it end?

Black music is a delicacy far too rich, layered, and filling to consume too much of, too quickly. It would more appropriately be savored in small bites, like filet mignon, to relish the delectable seasoning rather than simply to satisfy a pang of hunger. You get the picture. Black music is all that.

The roots of this uniquely American music lay in those rhythms emanating from the same continent that gave birth to humankind. It was from the shores of Africa that Africans were kidnapped to the Americas in droves, bringing with them the core of the music that would later engulf the world.

Stripped of their humanity and burdened with shackled labor, driven by the ominous sting of the whip, enslaved human beings through music maintained the only shred of their homeland they could sustain. It was music borne of their struggles, of their experiences in a foreign land that professed liberty and justice for all, yet treated them less than livestock, unworthy of the amenities of humanity in a nation under God. Music was a release from the toils and burdens of slavery.

Enslaved people were forbidden to use drums because slave masters believed that drums could be used to send messages to other plantations. Yet in this troubled milieu, they found a way to save their souls through the magic of their instruments. Some, like the banjo, were fashioned by their hands, others like the fiddle, were provided by whites.

Ironically, though their hands and feet were often shackled their souls remained unchained. This divinely gifted characteristic of a race prevails even today as African Americans remain last hired, first fired, victims of myriad health disparity, systemically discriminated against, imprisoned, psychologically and physically abused, our music is an irrepressible constant.

The rhythms and lyrics of Black music could be found in some of the most unsuspecting places of America. For instance, Dixie, the battle song of the South, was borne from the 1859 minstrel song performed by D.D. Emmett, who imitated Black music in blackface during his minstrel act. It was so popular in the South that it was played at Confederate President Jefferson Davis’ inauguration in February 1861, and later it became synonymous with the South itself. (Dixieland).

The invention of the phonograph by Thomas Edison provided a new conduit for Black musicians to display their craft. Before the popularity and convenience of records, sheet music, often played in the homes of white America by white women, was the principal source of revenue. Record players changed the entire game and enabled those unable to attend live concerts to form a fan following for virtual audiences nationwide.

Black music “sound” is often associated with various locations around the country. Examples are the sound of Philadelphia, St. Louis, Memphis, New Orleans, and the great Motown to name a few. Then enter rap and hip-hop, where the heavyweight recording artists’ battles pitted east coast against west coast then, “The Dirty South.”

But there are three other major geographical area contributors to the greatness of Black music in America right within a few hours drive of each other, specifically, Chicago, Gary and Indianapolis.

The Windy City is the home of megastar band Earth, Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan, Curtis Mayfield, Ramsey Lewis, the Chi-Lites, Sam Cooke, Lou Rawls, Gene Chandler, Donny Hathaway; blues legends Otis Rush, Howling Wolf, Koko Taylor, Muddy Waters, and Buddy Guy along with Gospel icons Rev. Thomas Dorsey, Albertina Walker, the Staple Singers, and the incomparable Mahalia Jackson.

Though not comparable in quantity, the Steel City produced a list of recording industry stalwarts topped by a songwriter/singer who would come to be known as the King of Pop – Michael Jackson; the most commercially successful soul singing group of all time, the Jackson Five; Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Janet Jackson; multiple Grammy Award winner Deniece “Niecy” Williams; and The Spaniels.

Rounding out Midwest contributions to Black music in America, The Circle City at one time was dubbed the ‘Harlem of the Midwest’ for its predominantly Black Indiana Avenue nightclubs and music halls, which cultivated the talents of legions of jazz luminaries such as the inimitable Wes Montgomery, Freddie Hubbard, David Baker, Noble Sissle, the Ink Spots, Larry Ridley, Hoagy Carmichael, and J.J. Johnson.

Though borne out of atrocious conditions and inhumanity, Black Americans combined resolve, strength, integrity, and God-given creativity to birth sounds that would expose their humanity and facilitate their escape from one bondage to another, while Black music remains a balm to the wound of the indomitable spirit.

