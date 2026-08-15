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Local News
Roosevelt High School’s landscape devastated by storm
August 15, 2026
By
Erick Johnson
Latest News
Erick Johnson
August 15, 2026
Michael Jackson Family Home and Midtown Neighborhood
Erick Johnson
August 15, 2026
New Hampshire Avenue one of Gary’s most devastated neighborhoods
Erick Johnson
August 15, 2026
Gary’s Signature Marquette Park damaged by storms
Erick Johnson
August 15, 2026
Miller Beach’s roads off Oak Lane Blocked by Fallen Massive Trees
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